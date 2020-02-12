Four experts from the Lebanese Hezbollah group were killed in Arab Coalition airstrikes last week in separate locations east of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, military sources have confirmed.

Sources close to the Houthi militia indicated that the four experts were two Lebanese and two Iraqi men working with Hezbollah.

The two Lebanese men were Ashraf Nasruddin, who was killed in the Majzar area, north of Marib, and Tayseer al-Majdulani, who was killed in al-Matoon area, southwest of al-Jawf.

The two Iraqi men were identified as Hussein al-Nuhaili and Mohammed Khaled al-Janabi, both killed in or near the mountainous regions of Nihm.

The sources confirmed that Houthi leadership informed Hezbollah of the experts’ deaths and that they had been buried in Sanaa.

Speaking to Al Arabiya’s sister channel Al Hadath, a spokesperson of the internationally recognized government of Yemen said there has been a marked increase in Hezbollah activities in Yemen following the death of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani.

“There has been an increase in Hezbollah’s activities in Yemen following Soleimani’s death. We’re seeing this through Hezbollah al-Ridwan Special Forces sending its fighters and experts and I see this as an escalation by Iran to heighten tensions in Yemen,” said Najeeb Ghallab, the undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information.

