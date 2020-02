US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, at the State Department on Wednesday.

This is the second time in three months that Pompeo and the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister have met.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan was in Washington last November to take part in the meeting of foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47