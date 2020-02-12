Iran can never get what it wants through its nefarious activities, said United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash at the 19th UAE-UK Taskforce meeting in London, adding that Tehran must also “abandon its destructive behaviors.”

“The 2015 nuclear deal failed because it only tried to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. That can never be enough. Iran must also agree to abandon its other destructive behaviors,” Gargash said on Tuesday in London.

“We look forward to the day when we can productively engage with an Iran that acts more like a normal state, leading to the creation of a zone of stability and prosperity,” he added.

During his speech from London, Gargash said the world will not get a political solution with Iran unless Tehran realizes that “it can never get what it wants by continuing its nefarious activity, whether directly or through proxies.”

The 19th UAE-UK Taskforce meeting took place in London co-hosted by Gargash and UK Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Andrew Murrison.

During their meeting, officials from both sides exchanged views on a number of regional issues of mutual interest while underscoring their shared commitment to promoting international security and stability, according to a statement by WAM state news agency.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 01:53 - GMT 22:53