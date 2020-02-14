The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday that two new coronavirus patients admitted into one of the country’s hospitals had recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to three out of a total of eight recorded cases.

Last week, the ministry announced that Liu Yujia, a 73-year-old woman from China, was the first patient who had recovered fully from the virus.

The two new patients who had recovered were also Chinese citizens, a 41-year old man, and his son, who was eight years of age, read a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) citing the ministry.

The recovery by the two patients was announced in the presence of the Consul-General of China to the UAE, Li Xuhang, and Dr. Fatima al-Attar, Head of International Health Regulations at the Ministry.

Al-Attar said that the individuals diagnosed with coronavirus are receiving proper healthcare under leading World Health Organization standards, with each case being individually monitored until full recovery is achieved.

It is reported that the other five cases are still being continuously monitored and one of them is under intensive care.

Last Update: Friday, 14 February 2020 KSA 21:25 - GMT 18:25