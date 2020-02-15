A warplane that belongs to the Arab Coalition crashed on in Yemen’s al-Jawf, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki as saying on Saturday.

The Royal Saudi Air Force plane crashed early on Friday during a mission near Yemeni government forces’ units, the SPA report said.

No further details were provided.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 15:00 - GMT 12:00