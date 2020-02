Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud says the Kingdom has not sent “any private messages to Iran,” adding that the Kingdom’s message is “quite clear.”

“Our message to Iran is to change its behavior first before anything is to be discussed,” Prince Frahan said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

-Developing.



Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 19:08 - GMT 16:08