The ten Saudi students evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China on February 2, are not infected and will be released from a medical facility in Riyadh on Sunday after the incubation period of the virus has passed, an Al Arabiya correspondent said citing medical sources.SHOW MORE
