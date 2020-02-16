The ten Saudi students evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China on February 2, are not infected and will be released from a medical facility in Riyadh on Sunday after the incubation period of the virus has passed, an Al Arabiya correspondent said citing medical sources.

Read: Saudi Arabia bans citizens, residents from travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The students were the only ones in the medical facility in Riyadh which had not been officially been opened to the public yet.

The students were under close medical observation. They were tested twice a day for fever, cough or influenza symptoms, and every three days they underwent a saliva swab test to make sure they were virus-free, according to the medical sources.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 February 2020 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54