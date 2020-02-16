A new case of the coronavirus was diagnosed in a Chinese man in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, state news agency WAM reported citing the country’s health authorities.

UAE’s Ministry of Health said that the man, aged 37, is currently in stable condition and is being monitored through “continuous periodic examination according to the standards of the World Health Organization.”

Last Sunday, the UAE announced that a 73-year-old Chinese woman who contracted the deadly coronavirus has been cured, making her the first person in the country to beat the virus.

Liu Yujia, the Chinese citizen, received treatment in one of the country's hospitals, state news agency WAM reported.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,600 on Sunday after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Last Update: Sunday, 16 February 2020 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20