The bilateral relationships between Washington and Riyadh are “institutional and well-established” and are not affected by the succession of different departments of the two political parties, said the Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud.

“The relationship started during the reign of President Roosevelt, who is a Democratic president, and has continued… through many Republican and Democratic administrations, until President [Donald] Trump, during which [the bilateral] relationship witnessed great cooperation,” Princess Reema said on Monday in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Read: United States sending troops to bolster Saudi defenses after attack

“Despite changes in the international order, historical facts have proven that the Kingdom is the closest partner to the United States in the region,” she added.

When asked about the biggest challenge ahead, Princess Reema said: “Unfortunately, the biggest challenge facing the Kingdom today in the United States is, unfortunately, the prevailing stereotype and prejudices against it.”

However, she added: “Nevertheless … the image of the Kingdom is witnessing a great positive development, whether in the United States or around the world with the Kingdom’s continuing path to achieve the vision of [its] leadership.”

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24