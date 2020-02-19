US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a three-day visit to the Kingdom starting on Wednesday, the US State Department said.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?