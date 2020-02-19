Saudi Arabia's authority on viruses advised on Wednesday its citizens to avoid traveling to Singapore, except for urgent need, due to the threat of the coronavirus in the country.

“The Center advises all citizens and residents to be patient in traveling to Singapore, except for the urgent need, given the persistence of cases of coronavirus infection in Singapore,” the Saudi National Center for Disease Prevention and Control wrote on Twitter.

Singapore reported three new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 84.

Saudi Arabia has no reported cases of coronavirus. The Kingdom evacuated 10 of its citizens from China amid the outbreak, but they tested negative after being quarantined. Next door, the UAE has reported eight cases among Chinese tourists, one of which has been cured.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16