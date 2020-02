The Yemeni Minister of Defense Mohammed al-Maqdisi survived an attempted assassination which killed several members of his entourage.

His convoy was struck with an explosion from a land mine n the Sirwah district in Yemen, a military source told Al Arabiya.

Six members of his entourage were killed, and several others were wounded. The source did not provide further details.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55