Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh on Thursday.

They discussed the distinguished relations between the Kingdom and the United States. They also reviewed the position of the two countries on regional and international events, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during his three-day visit to the Kingdom, according to the US State Department.



Pompeo arrived on Wednesday in Riyadh where is expected to discuss regional security after the US killing last month of a top Iranian general pushed the oil-producing region closer to an all-out war.



He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Princess Reema Bint Bandar bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, John Abizaid, the US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Under Secretary of State for Protocol Affairs Azzam bin Abdul Karim Al-Qain.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 12:48 - GMT 09:48