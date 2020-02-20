A mixed naval exercise will start next week, where the Royal Saudi Naval Forces will host the US Navy at the King Abdulaziz Naval Base.
The ‘Marine Defender’ exercise is an extension of a series of previous joint exercises between the two countries, according to a report by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
“The exercise aims to raise combat readiness to maintain freedom of maritime navigation. The exercise enhances maritime security in the region and unifies the concepts of naval combat work,” according to the report.
