US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday pictures showing his visit to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Airbase, which he says “reaffirms America’s determination to stand with Saudi Arabia in the face of Iranian aggression.”

“I visited the #PrinceSultanAirBase to highlight the long standing USA-KSA security partnership,” Pompeo tweeted.

I visited #PrinceSultanAirBase to highlight the long-standing USA-KSA security partnership & to reaffirm America’s determination to stand with #SaudiArabia in the face of Iranian aggression. #2020Together @378AEW pic.twitter.com/pfZkB4GGTY — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited American troops in Saudi Arabia Thursday after talks with King Salman on the second day of a visit focused on countering Iran.

The United States began building up its military presence at the Prince Sultan air base, south of Riyadh, last year following a series of attacks in the Gulf that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on their common foe Iran.

Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24