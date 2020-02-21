US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday pictures showing his visit to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Airbase, which he says “reaffirms America’s determination to stand with Saudi Arabia in the face of Iranian aggression.”
I visited #PrinceSultanAirBase to highlight the long-standing USA-KSA security partnership & to reaffirm America’s determination to stand with #SaudiArabia in the face of Iranian aggression. #2020Together @378AEW pic.twitter.com/pfZkB4GGTY— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020
