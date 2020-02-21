Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Defense Forces have intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital Sanaa targeting cities in the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said the attack took place at 3 am local time on Friday morning.

The statement said these missiles were launched “in a deliberate and systematic manner” in order to target cities and civilians in Saudi Arabia, describing the attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.



Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 03:53 - GMT 00:53