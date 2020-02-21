Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that ongoing Houthi attacks show that the militia is not serious about a solution to the Yemeni conflict.

In a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the prince added that the Iranian role in destabilizing the region’s security is “clear”.

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Defense Forces intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the Yemeni capital Sanaa targeting cities in the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said these missiles were launched “in a deliberate and systematic manner” in order to target cities and civilians in Saudi Arabia, describing the attack as a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26