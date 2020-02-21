US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Oman on Friday and will meet with Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq al-Said, the US State Department said in a statement.



Pompeo, who has been traveling overseas including a stop in Saudi Arabia, will also pay respects to the family of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died last month.

Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 15:09 - GMT 12:09