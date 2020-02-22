The UAE announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, according to the ministry of health.

An Iranian tourist, 70, and his wife, 64, are the latest to be diagnosed with the new virus.

The health ministry’s statement says that the man’s condition is unstable and that he is receiving intensive care.

Iran announced on Saturday the death of one person among 10 new cases of coronavirus.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58