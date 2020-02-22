Kuwait Airways says that it will be sending a number of flights to evacuate 700 passengers from the Iranian city of Mashhad starting on Saturday after Kuwait halted all flights to and from Iran amid fears from a coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement of the evacuation flights comes days after the coronavirus outbreak, also known as corona, spread to several Iranian cities. Iranian authorities say the outbreak began in the city of Qom and resulted in six deaths as of Saturday.

Kuwait Airways added it “will fulfill any mandate it has from the responsible authorities to evacuate more travelers whenever the need arises so as to ensure their safe return to the homeland.”

Iranian authorities confirmed the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and two more deaths.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 20:21 - GMT 17:21