The Arab Coalition destroyed Iran-backed Houthi militia warehouses that held ballistic missiles and drones in Yemen’s Sanaa, Al Arabiya sources reported on Sunday.

“The Joint Forces Command has conducted a military operation to destroy legitimate military objectives of Iran-made ballistic missile and UAV assembly, storage and launch capabilities in the Capital Sanaa,” the coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The coalition has taken all preventative measures and necessary precautions to protect civilians and spare them from collateral damage,” al-Maliki added.

The operation came after the coalition announced that it intercepted and destroyed a remote booby-trapped boat launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hodeidah.

The Arab Coalition will continue its efforts to protect the region's waterways, the coalition's spokesperson al-Maliki said in a televised speech following the operation and the failed Houthi attack.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12