The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a remote booby-trapped boat launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s Hodeidah, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The coalition’s had detected the “imminent” attack, which al-Maliki said posed a regional security threat and could have disrupted glboal trade routes, and destroyed the boat in the Red Sea, SPA reported.

Three marine mines were also intercepted and destroyed in the past 24 hours in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which located between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa, and the south of the Red Sea, al-Maliki added.

The Houthis use the city of Hodeidah to launch their attacks, the spokesperson said, adding that the coalition will continue to enforce strict measures against the militia.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 February 2020 KSA 11:06 - GMT 08:06