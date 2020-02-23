Kuwait banned on Sunday the entry of ships coming from Iran to prevent the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, which has reportedly killed 18 people in Iran.

The decision to ban ships from Iran from docking in the country’s Shuaib, Shuwaikh, and Doha ports is one of the preventative measures Kuwait has been taking to prevent the virus from spreading.

Kuwait halted all flights to and from Iran on Saturday after Tehran reported several cases of the virus. Kuwait Airways also announced it would be sending a number of flights to evacuate 700 citizens from the Iranian city of Mashhad.

