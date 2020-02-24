نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
Three people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Kuwait, according to the state news agency KUNA.
The news comes after Bahrain announced its first case, following the first deaths from corona in the region in Iran.
- Developing.
