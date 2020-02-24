Kuwaiti passengers arriving on flights from Iran to Kuwait have been moved into quarantine in hotels after three cases of the deadly coronavirus were reported in Kuwait.

Video footage being circulated online and on Whatsapp showed passengers who had arrived on a flight from Iran being quarantined in the Al-Kout hotel in Mangaf.

The passengers were asked to stay in the hotel for two weeks as a precautionary measure until health officials determined they were not infected with the virus, the man said.

“This is the situation in Al Kout hotel… We are 200 people, they forced us to stay here. Share it, share it,” a man is heard saying.

The Iranian government reported 61 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths. However, Member of Parliament Ahmad Amirabadi Farhani said on Monday that the virus is far more widepsread in Iran than previously thought, and that 50 had died of the disease in the city of Qom alone.

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19