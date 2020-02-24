Saudi Arabia will coordinate with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health to treat the Saudi citizen who has been infected with coronavirus in Kuwait , the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The ministry will be working with Kuwait in accordance to the medical recommendations made by the World Health Organization.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait announced on Monday that three people, including a Saudi Arabian citizen, have been infected with the deadly virus after they arrived from the Iranian city of Mashhad.

All three patients are being monitored and will be isolated until they fully recover, the Kuwaiti ministry added.

Iran announced on Sunday that eight people have died in the country from coronavirus, marking the first deaths from the outbreak in the region. The Iranian Ministry of Health said that there are 43 confirmed cases of the illness in Iran.

Bahrain also announced on Monday that a citizen has been infected with the virus after traveling to Iran.

Last Update: Monday, 24 February 2020 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32