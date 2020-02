Bahrain decides to suspend all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for the next two weeks amid concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Bahrain has identified six more new cases of coronavirus all coming from Iran, bringing the total number in the Gulf kingdom to 23, the state news agency BNA reported on Tuesday, citing the health ministry.

(Developing)

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 February 2020 KSA 19:17 - GMT 16:17