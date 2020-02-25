Kuwait said on Tuesday three more nationals had been infected with the coronavirus, all of them people who had returned from Iran, state news agency KUNA reported.

The three new cases - who were in a stable condition and under quarantine - brought the total number of in Kuwait to eight, KUNA said.

Kuwaiti passengers arriving on flights from Iran to Kuwait on Monday were moved into quarantine in hotels after three cases of the deadly coronavirus were first reported.

