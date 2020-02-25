Saudi Arabia has issued several royal decrees on Tuesday which include the introduction of a new ministries for sports and tourism.
The Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (@SAGIAgov), Ibrahim al-Omar is relieved of his duties. SAGIA to be replaced with a newly formed “Ministry of Investment” headed by former Minister of Energy @Khalid_AlFalih. https://t.co/usSq8xjEFk pic.twitter.com/jexNoifSSw— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 25, 2020
SHOW MORE
The Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority (@gsaksa) to be replaced by a newly formed Ministry of Sports and headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud. (@AbdulazizTF).https://t.co/usSq8xjEFk pic.twitter.com/hj0B5D2h06— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 25, 2020
How are we doing?