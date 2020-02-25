Saudi Arabia has issued several royal decrees on Tuesday which include the introduction of a new ministries for sports and tourism.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Civil Service Sulaiman bin Abdullah al-Hamdan was relieved. The ministry will now officially join the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

The Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), Ibrahim al-Omar, has also been relieved of his duties. SAGIA will now be replaced with a newly formed “Ministry of Investment” headed by former Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih.

Another royal decree issued directed the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority to be replaced by a newly formed Ministry of Sports and headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Media Turki al-Shabanah relieved of his post in another royal decree. Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi has been named interim Minister of Media in addition to his current duties.

The General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage will also be transformed into a ministry called the “Ministry of Tourism.”

