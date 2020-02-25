Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain have agreed to resume postal services to Qatar almost three years after they were stopped due to a political dispute, the United Nations said on Monday.



The announcement follows a meeting on January 29 of representatives for the countries and the UN postal agency at its headquarters in Switzerland.



“The decision to resume international postal exchanges is welcome news,” the UN Universal Postal Union said.



Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain were to resume services indirectly, with mail transported through Oman, just like the UAE, which restored postal services with Qatar on February 9.



There are no direct flights between Qatar and the four Arab states.



Egypt resumed services on February 17, according to state-run Egypt Post.



Last Update: Tuesday, 25 February 2020 KSA 03:56 - GMT 00:56