The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority suspended on Tuesday all flights to and from Iran, including passenger and cargo, as a precautionary measure due to the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority “suspended all passenger flights and cargo to and from Iran starting today and for one week that can be renewed,” a statement carried by the official WAM news agency said.

Dubai International Airport earlier announced the UAE is limiting filghts to Iran but flying to Tehran would still be allowed.

- With AFP

Last Update: Tuesday, 25 February 2020 KSA 12:18 - GMT 09:18