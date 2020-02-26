Kuwait Health Ministry reported a new coronavirus case on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 12, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The latest case recorded is a Kuwaiti woman who arrived from Iran, KUNA reported.

The Health Ministry said all coronavirus cases “are in good health and receiving medical treatment at a hospital equipped to deal with coronavirus caes,” according to Kuna.



Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 09:59 - GMT 06:59