Bahrain will test all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, announced the Health Ministry, according to Bahrain News Agency.



The ministry provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran this month to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, Bahrain News Agency reported.



Some preventative measures include people remaining in their homes in separate rooms until they schedule an examination. The ministry also urged those who have traveled to Iran recently to avoid close contact with others.

Bahrain on Wednesday confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus bringing the total on the island kingdom to 17, most of them arriving.

Bahrain closes schools, bans travel to Iran

Bahrain suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks from Tuesday amid concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the country announced a travel ban on Iran, according to a statement from the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) issued a statement enacting the temporary ban and warning that anyone who broke the law would face tough penalties.

“The measure is in implementation of the Government’s decision to continuously step up efforts aimed protecting citizens and residents’ health and safety”, said BTEA Chief Executive Officer Nader Khalil Almoayyed.

Manama has also suspended flights to airports including Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, which was the first country in the Arabian Gulf to declare cases of coronavirus. None of the cases in the UAE have been fatal, and two have recovered.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00