Bahrain will test all citizens and residents who traveled to Iran in February in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, announced the Health Ministry, according to Bahrain News Agency.
The ministry provided a hotline for those who have been to Iran this month to schedule test appointments, noting that all citizens and residents must comply with the implementation of all instructions and preventative measures issued by the ministry to ensure the safety of everyone, Bahrain News Agency reported.
Some preventative measures include people remaining in their homes in separate rooms until they schedule an examination. The ministry also urged those who have traveled to Iran recently to avoid close contact with others.
