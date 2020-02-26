Kuwait confirmed early Wednesday two new cases of coronavirus related to travelling passengers arriving from Iran, bringing the total number of patients to 11, according state news KUNA citing the Ministry of Health.

“All patients are in stable conditions and are receiving the required medical care in the assigned hospitals which are prepared to handle similar cases,” the ministry said.

In Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE coronavirus cases have been reported in travelers returning from Iran.

Iran has reported 15 deaths from coronavirus, the highest number outside China, but that number is disputed.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has risen to 95, the health ministry’s spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

