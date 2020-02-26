The United Arab Emirates is fully prepared to face the new coronavirus, as the virus spreads across Middle East, an official said on Wednesday.



Relevant institutions in the UAE have been instructed to undertake complete surveillance of people entering the country due to the new coronavirus, he added.



All necessary steps to ensure early detection of infections have been taken, he said, adding there are enough facilities in the country to quarantine patients.



There are no immediate plans to cancel conferences, public gatherings or close schools and businesses due to the coronavirus, he said.



The UAE confirmed 13 cases as of Wednesday, and two patients have recovered.

