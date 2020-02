High waves crashed into restaurants on the Jeddah Corniche in Saudi Arabia due to a rise in the sea level viral videos circulated on social media show.

In one video, a woman seems to be walking to her table in the restaurant, when a massive wave broke the restaurant’s barrier and reached her as she moved further away from it.

Social media users called the rise “scary” and “similar to a Tsunami.”

Jeddah’s General Department of Traffic had warned drivers about the waves, suggesting a temporary reroute, after the levels had risen for the first time and reached the corniche road.

The city of Jeddah is part of the Mecca region, and it falls on the Kingdom’s western coast on the Red Sea.

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 February 2020 KSA 12:07 - GMT 09:07