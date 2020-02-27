Bahrain’s health ministry said that all 33 patients infected with the coronavirus are not at risk and are currently recovering from the disease, state news agency BNA reported.

The news agency cited Dr. Safaa al-Khawaja as saying that all cases are being closely monitored.

“The 33 cases that were registered were subjected to treatment and care according to the medical protocols, global guidelines, and guidelines of the Gulf Health Council, all of which show a marked improvement and a positive recovery,” al-Khawaja said.

Bahrain extended by 48 hours its suspension of all flights arriving from Dubai and Sharjah airports from Wednesday as part of the kingdom’s efforts to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Bahrain’s ministry said a day earlier that one of the newly confirmed cases is a Bahraini citizen who had returned from Iran before the country started confirming cases of coronavirus. The citizen, having presented COVID-19 symptoms, called the designated hotline and was quickly transferred to isolation for treatment.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 20:52 - GMT 17:52