Bahrain suspended on Thursday all flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon as part of its latest efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to state news agency BNA.

The Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) authority urged all citizens and residents who are currently in areas affected by the coronavirus and were planning to return to Bahrain to contact a dedicated hotline.

“All arrivals to Bahrain International Airport suspected of infection will be tested and, if found to be suffering from the condition, are immediately transferred to designated centers for isolation and treatment,” BNA reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Bahrain increased to 33 on Thursday as the ministry of health confirmed seven new cases.

“Infected individuals were immediately transferred to Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Community Medical Center for isolation and treatment following tests that confirmed they were carrying COVID-19, upon arrival at Bahrain International Airport via indirect flights from Iran,” BNA reported.

There has been a sharp increase recently in the number of cases reported in the Middle East, where most of the individuals infected had traveled from Iran.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rose on Wednesday to 19, the highest outside China, pushing several countries to suspend flights and most of its neighbors to close their borders.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 04:37 - GMT 01:37