Kuwait Health Ministry confirmed a total of 43 coronavirus cases on Thursday during a press conference. All cases had recently been to Iran.

All patients are currently quarantined but are in stable conditions, a doctor said during the press conference.

Kuwait is in constant contact with the World Health Organization (WHO), said the spokesman, adding that there have been many measures taken and programs put in place to avoid further spread of the virus in the country.

Ministry of Interior on Thursday also suspended the use of the national identity card by Kuwaiti nationals and GCC nationals to travel to and from the country. This temporary measure helps authorities know if a traveler has been to a country where coronvirus has been spreading.

Those infected have been quarantined in Kuwait hotels or in their own homes.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 11:54 - GMT 08:54