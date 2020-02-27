The Kuwaiti army will suspend studies at military institutions - colleges and schools - for two weeks from March 1 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

The Gulf Arab country now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, all involving people who had been to Iran, a Kuwaiti health ministry official said earlier on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus in Italy: Kuwait to send evacuation jet, UAE issues travel advisory



Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 21:33 - GMT 18:33