The UAE announced on Thursday the recovery of two patients who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to a health ministry statement carried by state news agency WAM, bringing the total number of recovered cases to five.

The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals. The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.

The total number of diagnosed cases in the UAE went up to 19, with the ministry announcing the detection of six new coronavirus cases, including four Iranians, one Chinese citizen and a Bahraini citizen.



All of them had recently travelled to the UAE from Iran, where the coronavirus is widespread, before the UAE banned all flights from the Islamic Republic.



In addition, the ministry said 28 contacts with previous confirmed cases were found during investigations. All preventive measures are being taken for medical isolation to prevent the transmission of infection and to start specialized examination procedures to ensure that they are free of the disease and to ensure community safety, the statement said.



The Ministry of Health and Community Protection called on the public to follow preventive health measures and measures and to view the educational flyers available on its website and the official sites of health authorities in the country.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24