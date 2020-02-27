The UAE’s Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport (FTA) has suspended ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, and obliged all commercial vessels coming into the country to present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.



The development, reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM), is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus and ensure protection of the society and its safety as per international practices and guidelines.

Under the new measures, all UAE port authorities have to report to FTA any suspected coronavirus cases onboard the ships docking at the country’s ports and to take into strict consideration the guidelines enforced by the World Health Organization in this respect to ensure virus suppression and containment.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 22:18 - GMT 19:18