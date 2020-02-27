The UAE’s Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport (FTA) has suspended ferry services with the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice, and obliged all commercial vessels coming into the country to present a statement of health condition for their crews, 72 hours ahead of arrival.
The development, reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM), is part of the proactive measures being taken by the UAE to identify suspected novel coronavirus cases, prevent the spread of the virus and ensure protection of the society and its safety as per international practices and guidelines.
