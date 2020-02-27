United Arab Emirates based travel agents refused on Thursday to issue flight tickets to Saudi Arabia to anyone who isn’t a Saudi national, according to travel agents.

Reuters also reported Emirates Airline restricted boarding on flights to Saudi Arabia in compliance with the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs Ministry directive.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) told Al Arabiya English that the UAE has only restricted flights to Iran, other flight restrictions may have been issued by the country of destination.

Early Thursday Saudi Arabia announced it temporarily suspended entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Madina, as well as tourists traveling from countries where the coronavirus poses a risk as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

The UAE has recorded a total of 13 coronavirus cases, of whom three have recoverd and two are in critical condition.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02