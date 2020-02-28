Bahrain on Friday reported six new cases of the deadly coronavirus, raising the number of those infected with the virus to 36, Bahrain News Agency reported.

The new cases were found in three Bahraini women who returned from Iran on indirect flights through Bahrain International Airport.

The women were tested upon their arrival and were immediately transferred to an isolation center for treatment.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that all those infected with the lethal virus are stable and being treated under the supervision of specialized medical staff.

The ministry reiterated its call for all citizens and residents who visited Iran or those who had been in contact with people who traveled to Iran to schedule a medical exam to ensure they are not infected.

The country has been taking several precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, which include closing down schools and imposing a travel ban on Iran.

The country suspended all private and public schools, universities, and nurseries across the kingdom for two weeks.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 13:41 - GMT 10:41