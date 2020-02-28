Oman on Friday banned the use of national identity cards for Omani nationals and GCC citizens to enter and exit the country as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The ban exempts Omani citizens currently outside the sultanate and Arabian Gulf citizens in Oman who entered the country with their IDs, according to the Omani News Agency.

There has been six reported cases of the deadly virus in Oman, all of which involve travelers who came from Iran.

Oman and several other countries issued a travel ban on Iran to contain the outbreak.

Last Update: Friday, 28 February 2020 KSA 15:29 - GMT 12:29