Saudi Arabia will be temporarily suspending the entry of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council to the Kingdom’s cities of Mecca and Medina, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The Kingdom said an exception would be made for GCC citizens who have been in the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days and have not shown signs of being infected with the coronavirus.

“[Those] who wish to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque can apply through the website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (Umrah online course) to obtain a permit during the period of temporary suspension,” the ministry statement read.

Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry for individuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca or visiting the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, as well as tourists traveling from countries where the coronavirus poses a risk as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia halts entry for Umrah in Mecca, tourism from coronavirus-hit states

The Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said the decision to suspend the entry of GCC citizens was based on the recommendations of health authorities to apply the “highest precautionary standards to surround the virus and prevent its spread locally and globally.”

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirms that it is closely following developments in the spread of the virus and its repercussions on an ongoing basis, and that the precautionary measures are being reviewed according to any new developments, and additional measures shall be taken if the need arises,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

All you need to know:

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah due to coronavirus: The facts

Saudi Arabia tourist visas suspended due to coronavirus, complete country list

Umrah and Hajj explained: Your simple guide to Islam’s pilgrimages

Saudi advises against travel to Italy, Japan due to coronavirus

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 23:14 - GMT 20:14