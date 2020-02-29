Kuwait advised its citizens to avoid traveling as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

Most of the patients infected with the virus in Kuwait came from Iran, while a few others arrived from other countries where the virus has been detected, she added.

A delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) will make its first stop in the country to ensure that preventative measures and medical procedures are enforced, as requested by the Ministry of Health, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

There have been no reported cases of the virus in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, the official said. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 45 on Friday after two cases were detected.

“All those infected with coronavirus are in good health, in stable conditions, are being supervised by a medical team with a variety of specialties, and are receivinh the necessary health care,” she added.

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 10:43 - GMT 07:43