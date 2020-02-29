A person who was infected with the deadly coronavirus in Oman has been cured, Oman News Agency reported on Saturday.

The other patients are being monitored and are all in stable conditions. There has been six reported cases of the virus in Oman, all of which involve travelers who came from Iran.

Oman and several other countries issued a travel ban on Iran to contain the outbreak.

Oman on Friday banned the use of national identity cards for Omani nationals and GCC citizens to enter and exit the country as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Iran has the highest death toll from the flu-like virus outside of China at 43, although World Health Organization (WHO) experts say the outbreak in the country could be worse than is currently known.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fueled fears of a pandemic, with multiple countries reporting their first cases this week as the WHO raised its global risk alert to “very high.”

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 13:08 - GMT 10:08