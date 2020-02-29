Saudi Arabia welcomes the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban, and hopes that it could lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The agreement will play an important role in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan, which will help its citizens aid in the development of the country, the statement added.

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing US troops to return home from America’s longest war.

(With The Associated Press)

