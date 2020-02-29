The United Arab Emirates suspended all school extracurricular activities until further notice, as part of the preventative measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



The measures also included canceling all school fieldtrips as well as closing all nurseries starting from Sunday, the ministry added.

There is a total of 19 confirmed cases in the UAE. Five people have recovered, according to the health ministry.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Saturday, 29 February 2020 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50