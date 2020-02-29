The United Arab Emirates suspended all school extracurricular activities until further notice, as part of the preventative measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The measures also included canceling all school fieldtrips as well as closing all nurseries starting from Sunday, the ministry added.
